224736 MARCOS VELAZQUEZ Jul 31, 2022 43 min ago 1 of 2 VELAZQUEZ, MARCOS ANTONIO 07/30/2022Age: 50 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 165FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marcos Antonio Marcos Velazquez Status Criminal Law Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector