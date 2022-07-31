224739 MYSHAUN STANBACK Jul 31, 2022 43 min ago 1 of 2 STANBACK, MYSHAUN BEONTRIE 07/30/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: B Height: 607 Weight: 250TRAFFICKING COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/ VEHICLE FOR CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Status Crime Criminal Law Marijuana Type Dwelling Vehicle Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector