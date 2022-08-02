224747 DAKOTA MINICK Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 MINICK, DAKOTA SCOTT 07/31/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 200MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $300.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG/CARD TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-UNSAFE MOVEMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector