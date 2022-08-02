224750 DEONQUEEZE BEST Aug 2, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 BEST, DEONQUEEZE LA VONTA 08/01/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 140OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Break Enter Inorganic Chemistry Computer Science Felony Motor Vehicle Status Secu Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector