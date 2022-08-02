224753 MARK YARBOROUGH Aug 2, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 YARBOROUGH, MARK ANTHONY 08/01/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 278POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Mark Yarborough Mark Anthony Incl Status Status Chemistry Misdemeanor Marijuana Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector