224757 STEVEN HUNTER Aug 2, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 HUNTER, STEVEN MALCOLM 08/01/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 230ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOUT OF STATE PROBATION CASE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET