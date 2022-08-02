224764 ROBERT TOWNSEND Aug 2, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 TOWNSEND, ROBERT CEASAR 08/01/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 230CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Status Robert Townsend Larceny Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector