224769 KEVIN REID Aug 2, 2022 49 min ago 1 of 2 REID, KEVIN JAMES 08/01/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 165MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET