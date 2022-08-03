224776 LATROY OUTLAW Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 OUTLAW, LATROY RAMON 08/02/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 160PAROLE VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ramon Outlaw Status Criminal Law Nbnd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector