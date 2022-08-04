224795 DAVID WILLIS Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLIS, DAVID EMORY 08/03/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 185POSS DRUG PARA-PV OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags David Willis David Emory Secu Status Misdemeanor Drug Status County Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector