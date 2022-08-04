224799 RONALD SAULS Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SAULS, RONALD LATRELL 08/03/2022Age: 47 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155OBTAINING PROPERTY BY FALSE PRETENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $540.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ PARAPHERNAILIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Criminal Law Secu Status Ronald Sauls Ronald Latrell Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector