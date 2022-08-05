224810 KAMERON REDDICK Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 1 of 2 REDDICK, KAMERON STEFAN 08/03/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 270RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector