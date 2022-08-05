224822 CHAUNCY BARNHILL Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 BARNHILL, CHAUNCY ONTAYE 08/04/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 155COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Threat Chauncy Barnhill Chauncy Ontaye Secu Status Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector