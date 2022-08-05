224827 DAVID POPE Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 POPE, DAVID JA`SHAUN 08/04/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 155POSS OPN CNT/CONS ALC PSG AREA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Psg Alc Law Secu Status Cnt David Pope Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector