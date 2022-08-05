224835 HYKEEM RAINES Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 RAINES, HYKEEM SHAMMAH 08/04/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 198FTA-POSS MARIJ >1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM.S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Heroin Crime Criminal Law Status Opium Secu Status Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector