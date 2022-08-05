224836 MAJESTIC JORDAN Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 JORDAN, MAJESTIC JOSEPH 08/04/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 275POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000 FT OF SCHOOL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Heroin Crime Criminal Law Status Opium Misdemeanor Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector