O`NEIL, JOHN RICHARD 08/05/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 145FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET