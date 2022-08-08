224886 JASON BLOUNT Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 BLOUNT, JASON DESHON 08/06/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 200FTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector