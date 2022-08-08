224907 TIYUNAH TATUM Aug 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TATUM, TIYUNAH KADALE 08/08/2022Age: 44 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 210INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/ EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Type Incl Status Status Personal Property Bond Injury Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector