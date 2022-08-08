224908 REYKWAUN LOZADO Aug 8, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LOZADO, REYKWAUN TYRIQUE 08/08/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY OF A FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Felony Gun Secu Status Crime Weaponry Misdemeanor Incl Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector