224918 TE`CALVIN BEST Aug 9, 2022 20 min ago 1 of 2 BEST, TE`CALVIN THEON 08/08/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED/ NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FICT/ALT TITLE REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET