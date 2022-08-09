224920 KENNETH PRITCHARD Aug 9, 2022 20 min ago 1 of 2 PRITCHARD, KENNETH EARL 08/08/2022Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 295MAINTAIN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Kenneth Pritchard Status Marijuana Oz Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector