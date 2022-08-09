224924 BRIAN WEAVER Aug 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WEAVER, BRIAN ROBERT 08/08/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 135DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IILLEGAL PARKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LITTERING NOT >15LBS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Possession Felony Criminal Law Crime Brian Weaver Secu Status Paraphernalia Brian Robert Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector