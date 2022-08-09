224929 DIQUAVIA KNIGHT Aug 9, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 KNIGHT, DIQUAVIA TREVEZ 08/09/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 160MAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Maintain Dwelling Status Substance Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector