224954 BENJAMIN SKAHILL Aug 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 SKAHILL, BENJAMIN STEVEN 08/10/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 185DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET