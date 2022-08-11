224966 ERIC TAYLOR Aug 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 TAYLOR, ERIC EDWARD 08/10/2022Age: 51 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 210OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WORK AFTER PAID - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector