224977 TERRALE MOORE Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MOORE, TERRALE TRAVONE 08/11/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 130PAROLE WARRANT-POST RELEASE VIOLATION; POSS FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET