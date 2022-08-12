224978 CHIQUITA POWELL Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 POWELL, CHIQUITA CLARK 08/11/2022Age: 40 Sex: F Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 225FTA - DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS MEET VEH - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA - UNSAFE TIRES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Incl Status Type Linguistics Chiquita Powell Chiquita Clark Tag Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector