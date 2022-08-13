225004 JEREMY ROBINSON Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROBINSON, JEREMY AKEEM 08/13/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 140DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECREATIONAL FISH W/O LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTAKE/POSS UNDERSIZE RED DRUM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jeremy Robinson Jeremy Akeem Status Dwi Food Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector