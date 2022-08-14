225005 CHEYENNE CHASE Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 CHASE, CHEYENNE AILEEN 08/13/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 220CONSP OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRET - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector