MARCO ROMERO-ROMERO Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ROMERO-ROMERO, MARCO ANTONIO 08/13/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 180ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/ INJURE - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET