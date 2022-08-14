225018 JACOB ERVIN Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ERVIN, JACOB KENNETH 08/13/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 606 Weight: 350FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jacob Ervin Jacob Kenneth Gun Secu Status Conceal Misdemeanor Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector