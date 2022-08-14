225020 EDWARD JACKSON Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 JACKSON, EDWARD GEORGE 08/13/2022Age: 55 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 170CARRYING CONCEAL GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $12000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Edward Jackson Misdemeanor Weaponry Firearm Status Gun Conceal Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector