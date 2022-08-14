225021 KENNETH NAYLOR Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 NAYLOR, KENNETH RAY 08/13/2022Age: 54 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 155COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $35000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Felony Assault Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Nbnd Status Weapon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector