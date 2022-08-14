225024 RAHMEL ADAMS Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 ADAMS, RAHMEL SINCERE 08/13/2022Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 130EXPIRED REGISTRATION/REG CARD/ TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFICT/ALT TITLE/ REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Reg Bond Misdemeanor Incl Status Law Status Adams Registration Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector