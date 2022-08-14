225029 STEFAN FINCH Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 FINCH, STEFAN EDMUND 08/14/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 260CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Stefan Finch Incl Status Stefan Edmund Status Type Gun Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector