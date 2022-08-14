225034 LASARO RIVERA Aug 14, 2022 4 hrs ago RIVERA, LASARO FLORES 08/14/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 190DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Rivera Secu Status Misdemeanor Flores Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector