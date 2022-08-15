225036 ANTHONY LAMB Aug 15, 2022 24 min ago 1 of 2 LAMB, ANTHONY EUGENE 08/14/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 165DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: CUST Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Anthony Lamb Anthony Eugene Misdemeanor Status Type Cust Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector