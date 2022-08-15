225039 FRANKLIN MITCHELL Aug 15, 2022 54 min ago 1 of 2 MITCHELL, FRANKLIN SALVADAR 08/14/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 155COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCHILD ABUSE (MISD) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Bond Law Crime Nbnd Status Threat Secu Status Franklin Mitchell Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector