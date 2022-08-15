225042 LAWRENCE PORTER Aug 15, 2022 52 min ago 1 of 2 PORTER, LAWRENCE JULIAN 08/14/2022Age: 46 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 205INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Lawrence Porter Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector