225063 CHRISTOPHER DAVIS Aug 16, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH 08/15/2022Age: 45 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 0FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Davis Status Joseph Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector