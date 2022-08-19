225089 TRAVIS THOMPSON Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 1 of 2 THOMPSON, TRAVIS TREYVON 08/17/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 230ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS SCHEDULE II-PV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS WITS SCHEDULE II-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS WITS SCHEDULE II-PV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector