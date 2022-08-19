225094 MARVIN RAMIREZ Aug 19, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 RAMIREZ, MARVIN MELLET 08/18/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESS HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Bond Criminal Law Crime Law Secu Status Incl Status Acti Pret Misdemeanor Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector