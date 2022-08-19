225095 RICARDO ANTUNEZ Aug 19, 2022 40 min ago 1 of 2 ANTUNEZ, RICARDO 08/18/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 180HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PROM Tags Ricardo Antunez Status Prom Law Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector