MCCARTER, JOSEPH LEE 08/18/2022Age: 60 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 210SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET