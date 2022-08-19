225101 MARQUIS TURNAGE Aug 19, 2022 45 min ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, MARQUIS RENARD 08/18/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 150RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCRUELTY TO ANIMALS - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Secu Status Type Cruelty Status Felony Renard Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector