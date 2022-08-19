225102 DELVIN WILLIAMS Aug 19, 2022 46 min ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, DELVIN DEMARKO 08/18/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 160FAIL TO COMPLY LIC RESTRICTIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFAIL TO COMPLY LIC RESTRICTIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $373.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Comply Restriction Fail Lic Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector