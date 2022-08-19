225113 TAQUASHA CARTER Aug 19, 2022 53 min ago 1 of 2 CARTER, TAQUASHA SIMONE 08/19/2022Age: 31 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 151COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Crime Type Status Nbnd Status Assault Bond Threat Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector