225133 TIQWAN BRANCH Aug 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BRANCH, TIQWAN MOLIEK 08/19/2022Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 300RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS (2) - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET