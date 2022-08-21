225138 KRISTINA SMITH Aug 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SMITH, KRISTINA MICHELE 08/19/2022Age: 22 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 110FTA-CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVE LEFT OF CENTER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEALT BELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPV-90-96 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector